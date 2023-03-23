Loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother

WAKEFIELD — Emma L. (DiCicco) Francione passed away at the Greenwood Nursing & Rehab Center in Wakefield on March 15, 2023. She was 94 years of age. Emma was born in the North End of Boston on March 10, 1929 and was raised in the North End and lived in Melrose for many years.

Emma was the wife of the late Joseph R. “Jaky” Francione. Loving mother of Deborah A. Francione, Daniel J. Francione and his wife Ngoc and Daralyn Francione-Reardon and her husband Stephen. Caring grandmother of Dante Francione, Joshua Jackiewicz and Daniel Francione Jr. Proud great grandmother of Divinty Francione. Sister of Teresa Connelly and her husband John and the late Adeline Ponzo, Josephine Donato, Jenny McCall and Louis DiCicco. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 5 – 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St. Stoneham on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10 a.m., followed by a burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.