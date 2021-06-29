Lillian T. Coolidge, 85

Jun 29, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 29, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Lillian T. Coolidge, age 85 of Wakefield, died on Saturday, June 26 at her home surrounded by her family and friends.

Born in Cambridge on June 28, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lillian (McLaughlin) Turner. Lillian was a graduate of Nazareth Academy Class of 1953 where she was an avid basketball player. She had been a Wakefield resident for 62 years. Lillian had a great talent and love for music. She taught music for many years at St. Joseph’s school in Wakefield. She also taught piano lessons to children and adults and influenced the love of music to others. She was also a songwriter.

Lillian was active in St. Joseph’s Parish and taught CCD. She was a past Director of the Citizen’s Scholarship Foundation. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family.

Above all things, Lillian had an extraordinary love for her husband Frank Coolidge whom she shared 65 years of marriage. She was an extremely devoted mother to Linda Swears and her husband, Michael, of Beverly; Charles Coolidge of Wakefield and the late Frank Coolidge and Stephen Coolidge and mother-in-law of Janie Coolidge. Lillian was the grandmother to Eric Swears, Peter Swears, Charles Coolidge Jr., Linda Coolidge, Darlene Abramovich and Keri Abramovich. She was the great grandmother to Jaxon Swears. Lillian was the sister of Judith Turner and her husband, Charles, of So. Hadley; Patricia Riordan and her husband, Courtney, of Rehoboth, DE; and Nancy and Charles Donahue of Westwood. She will always be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, 171 Albion St., Wakefield on Friday, July 2 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at McDonald Funeral Home 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday July 1 from 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Israel Lahey at Home (Hospice) 600 Cummings Center, Suite 270, Beverly MA 01915.