LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Athletic Association is hosting the 55th running of the Fourth of July 5K Road Race on Monday, July 4, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Town Hall.

The Fourth of July Road Race is a beloved community event brings together runners and walkers alike for a morning of celebration and camaraderie.

The LAA is an organization that provides financial support to all of Lynnfield High School’s athletic programs. The association funds necessities such as sporting equipment, uniforms and scholarships to deserving Lynnfield High School seniors pursuing higher education. With funds from this year’s race, the LAA would like to make a donation to support the new tennis court initiative planned for the high school.

“We are thrilled that the race is back to an in-person event this year and are grateful to the many local businesses who have sponsored the race this year, especially Wakefield Co-operative Bank, for continuing to be the race’s major sponsor after a two year break,” said LAA Co-President Heather Dreher. “Without the tremendous support of these businesses, Lynnfield resident Susie Cleary, who runs the race, and our many volunteers, we wouldn’t be able hold the race and to use the funds raised to support the athletic programs at this high school.”

The Fourth of July Road Race’s sponsors include Beth Israel Lahey Health, Littlefield Real Estate, Moynihan Lumber, Salem Five, the YMCA of Metro North and Wakefield Co-operative Bank.

The Lynnfield Athletic Association is looking for volunteers to help the day of the event. If residents are interested in volunteering, they should send an email to [email protected] or visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Lynnfield/LAAJuly4th5K.