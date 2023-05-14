EVENT COMMITTEE MEMBERS and close friends, from left, Lauren O’Shea, Thursday Beebe, Maggie Kenneally and Patricia Berlinghieri celebrate raising more than $17,000 for the Julie Routhier Fund during the Par Tee fundraiser at The Clubhouse in Middleton on May 4. A portion of the funds raised will be used to purchase a new flower sunshade structure for the new softball fields at Summer Street School. Routhier was a Summer Street mother who lost a heroic battle with cancer last fall. (Courtesy Photo)