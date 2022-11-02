By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

WEST NEWBURY — In their final regular season game on Oct. 25, the Lynnfield High boys’ soccer team won at Pentucket, 4-1, up in West Newbury. The victory was the Pioneers third-straight as they completed the season sweep over the Panthers.

With that win, the Pioneers record ended up at 12-3-3 overall and 10-2-2 in the Cape Ann League. They finished in second place in the CAL Kinney Division behind undefeated Newburyport.

Pentucket fell to 4-10-1 overall and 3-8-1 in the CAL with the loss.

The first half was scoreless as Lynnfield erupted four goals in the second half. Dillon Reilly scored the first one early in the half with Joel Anthony assisting.

Five minutes later, the Panthers tied it off a corner kick.

Reilly scored the eventual game-winning goal assisted by Alex Gentile seven minutes later. Junior Cole Manfredonia then made it 3-1 as Anthony picked up his second assist.

Reilly then notched his second hat trick in a row to round out the scoring late in the game. Dhimitri Dono assisted.

“He has been a big factor all year,” stated Munroe, about Reilly, who finished the regular season with a team-high 20 goals. It was the sophomore forward’s third hat trick of the year.

Pioneer sophomore goalie, Kelan Cardinal, made six stops to improve to 12-3-3 in net.

“The first half was pretty even but we were able to convert our chances in the second half,” said Munroe.

Entering this week, the Pioneers were ranked 15th by the MIAA power rankings in Division 3. They will most likely get to open the tournament at home at the end of the week as the seedings officially come out on Nov. 2.