Retired dentist who was a sports enthusiast

WINTHROP — Robert E. Corvi, 84, a retired dentist, passed away in Winthrop on Oct. 19, 2022.

Dr. Corvi was raised in East Boston, had a dental practice in East Boston and lived in Stoneham for many years.

Bob was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots. He attended Boston Latin High School, where he excelled in football and baseball as a standout quarterback and pitcher. During high school, he had the opportunity to pitch at Fenway Park and received a tryout request from the New York Yankees, an offer he rejected to attend Bowdoin College.

After three years at Bowdoin, he was accepted to Tufts Dental School, where he earned his DMD degree. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and practiced dentistry at the rank of captain while stationed in Izmir, Turkey. Later in life, his competitive spirit led to a penchant for golf. He was a long-time member of Salem Country Club in Peabody, and spent his winters at Pelican Bay in Naples, Florida. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis during his time in Naples and was a former member of Pelican Bay and Imperial Golf Clubs.

Bob was the loving husband of the late Ann (Spinale) Corvi. He was the beloved father of Robert E. Corvi II of Lynnfield. He was the cherished grandfather of Christopher and Marissa Corvi of Lynnfield. He was the loving brother of Madeline Siracusa of Winthrop. He was the caring brother-in-law of Mary Ann Manzoli of Lynnfield. He was the proud uncle of Renee Vasconcellos and was great uncle of Joshua Vasconcellos. Several cousins, family members and friends also survive him.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster, St., Melrose, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Patrick’s Church, 71 Central St. Stoneham on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Interment followed at Lindenwood Cemetery in Stoneham. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend.