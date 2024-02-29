By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

BILLERICA — The Lynnfield High girls’ basketball team ended its season on a positive note as they beat host Shawsheen Tech, 32-30, on Feb. 20 in Billerica.

With that win, the Pioneers were able to complete the season sweep over the non-league Rams as they beat them, 41-14, in the first meeting back on Jan. 9.

“It was a tense game but we were able to find a way to win it,” said Pioneers head coach Sue Breen, whose squad snapped a three-game losing streak.

Both teams struggled on offense as Lynnfield was 13 for 65 from the field while Shawsheen was 11-for-44 from the field.

Both teams struggled from the foul line as well as the Pioneers were 6-for-12 from the charity stripe while the Rams went 6-for-13.

Shawsheen led 6-2 after the first quarter. The Pioneers took their first lead of the day with 1:16 left in the second quarter on a Taylor Valiton basket that made the score 12-10.

Lynnfield was up 14-13 at the half.

In the third quarter, they increased their lead to 22-15 but the Rams went on a 9-2 run the rest of the third to tie the game at 24.

With the scored knotted at 30, Ava Gamache scored the game-winning basket with 1:50 remaining.

Hayden Valiton led Lynnfield in scoring with 11 points. The freshman also had 5 rebounds, 4 blocks, 4 steals and 3 assists.

Taylor Valiton had 8 points and led the team in rebounds (14) and steals (5). She also recorded a pair of blocks.

Gamache had 6 points, 7 boards and 2 steals while Erika Pasquale chipped in 5 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists.

With the victory, Lynnfield finished the season at 7-12 overall as they ended up 46th in the MIAA Division 3 power rankings (only the top 32 qualify for the state tournament).

Shawsheen, meanwhile, finished at 5-13 overall.