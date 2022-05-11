Loved his family, visiting York, Maine

LYNNFIELD — John James Bossi Sr., 70, of Lynnfield, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on April 25, 2022.

Born and raised in Somerville, John was the son of the late Guido “James” and Sara (Carrozza) Bossi. John was a loving brother to Pauline Lampropoulos and her husband “Jimmy” of Lynnfield; James Bossi and his wife Abigail of Somerville; Rosanne Hudgins and her wife Jennifer Dashnaw of Plymouth; Roberta Sardella and her husband Daniel of Stoneham; and the late Elizabeth “Honey” Centrella.

John married the love of his life Dodie (Curran) Bossi on Oct. 12, 1975. John and Dodie had a wonderful life for 47 years together, and were blessed with four children: Melissa Sylvester of Lowell; Philip Bossi of Lynnfield; Jamie Bossi of Lynnfield; and John Bossi Jr. and his fiancée, Kathleen Troisi, of Lynn.

John was a kind and humble man who loved his family and his business. John owned and operated Bossi’s Automotive in Winchester for 40 years up until he passed. John began his career with Bossi’s Tow Company, and expanded to meet the needs of the community.

John was a people person and enjoyed talking to everyone who came into the shop. When he wasn’t in the office, he was spending time with his family in York, Maine. John was the happiest when he spent time with his dear friends and family. He loved coming to the beach late in the afternoons to watch his grandchildren. He will be remembered by his six grandchildren: Gabriella, Anthony, Donald, Britney, Olivia and Gianna Sylvester as well as his two great-grandchildren: Melody and Aaron Sylvester.

John has left behind a wonderful legacy and touched many lives. Everyone who knew “Johnny” experienced his love, compassion and generosity.

Relatives and friends are most respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield, MA 01940 on Saturday, April 30 at 12 p.m. Visiting hours will take place at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park Street and Route 28), North Reading, at Reading line, on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be private. In memory of John, people can make donations to the Bossi Family Fund, C/O Wakefield Co-op Bank, 596 Main St., Lynnfield, MA 01940. To sign an online condolence, visit www.cotafuneralhomes.com.