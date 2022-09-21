SOPHOMORE FORWARD Bella Carroll evades two Triton defenders during the girls’ soccer team’s 2-0 win over the Vikings on Sept. 13. Carroll also scored two goals and had an assist during an 8-0 win over Rockport on Sept. 15. (Courtesy Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The girls’ soccer team won both of its games last week.

The Pioneers (2-1-1) began last week defeating Triton 2-0 on Sept. 13.

Sophomore Clara Caulfied scored Lynnfield’s first goal two minutes into the game after she received a pass from sophomore midfielder Emma Rose.

“It was a great goal,” said Pioneers head coach Mark Vermont. “Emma crossed the ball to Clara, and she finished it.”

Sophomore midfielder Morgan Hubbard scored the Pioneers’ second goal with 23 minutes remaining in the first half.

“Morgan played very well,” said Vermont. “It was great to see her score her first varsity goal.”

Vermont said captain Ally Sykes and junior defender/midfielder Keely Briggs played well against Triton.

Junior goalie Ava Gamache recorded two saves in net against the Vikings.

Vermont said the Pioneers played a great all-around game against Triton.

“I liked the energy we had,” said Vermont. “The kids worked hard and executed the game plan.”

Throttles Rockport

Lynnfield dismantled Rockport 8-0 on Sept. 15.

“The girls’ played a really great game,” said Vermont. “We moved the ball really well and we finished the opportunities that we had.”

The Pioneers jumped out to a 1-0 lead after Rose buried a shot a minute into the first half. Senior captain Trinity Gesamondo had the assist.

“It was a great goal,” said Vermont. “Trinity passed the ball down the middle, and Emma just buried it.”

Caulfield scored her second goal of the week after receiving a pass from sophomore forward Bella Carroll five minutes into the first half.

“Bella played the ball wide, and Clara just ripped it in,” said Vermont.

Freshman forward/midfielder Hannah Ozanian gave the Pioneers a 3-0 lead with 18 minutes remaining in the first half, assisted by Caulfield.

Carroll connected on Lynnfield’s fourth goal with four minutes remaining in the opening frame. Junior Addie Connelly had the assist.

Freshman Bella Sykes gave the Pioneers a commanding 5-0 lead a minute into the second half.

“Bella had a nice finish after the ball deflected off of a Rockport defender,” said Vermont.

Sophomore midfielder/defender Ella Hayman scored her first varsity goal after receiving a pass from sophomore defender/midfielder Katie Connelly 10 minutes into the second half.

Carroll scored her second goal of the contest four minutes after Hayman scored. Bella Sykes had the assist.

Sophomore defender Lily Rocco scored her first varsity goal with three minutes remaining in the game, assisted by Bella Sykes.

Gamache finished with no saves while playing a quiet game in net against the Vikings.

Vermont praised the Pioneers’ performance against Rockport.

“We scored some really nice goals,” said Vermont. “Our defense did a really nice job cleaning things up and moving the ball wide, which made the field bigger for us.”

Upcoming games

Lynnfield traveled to Hamilton-Wenham on Tuesday, Sept. 20, taking place after deadline. The Pioneers host Newburyport on Thursday, Sept. 22, beginning at 4:15 p.m. Lynnfield travels to Danvers on Saturday, Sept. 24, beginning at 1 p.m.