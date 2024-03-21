By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — School Committee Vice Chair Jamie Hayman praised Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Kevin Cyr’s contributions to the district during last week’s meeting.

In the wake of the school system’s ongoing budget challenges, the School Committee recently decided not to renew Cyr’s contract once it expires on June 30, 2025. During the public hearing about the preliminary $30,973,648 operating budget for fiscal year 2025, Patrice Lane resident Patricia Campbell applauded the decision.

“That would be great because I don’t think we should have one superintendent and two deputies,” said Campbell. “I think that is a good move.”

Hayman, who did not mention Campbell’s name, said he strongly disagreed with her statement before the School Committee adjourned its March 12 meeting.

“Kevin is in the room tonight,” said Hayman. “There was a little bit of disregard and I would say disrespect towards the work that you have done. I just want to make it really clear to the community that the work Kevin does has been invaluable getting us to where we are as a district. The hard work around curriculum and professional development does not go unnoticed and it does not go unappreciated. I don’t want anyone in the community to think that the change that we are making after next year has anything to do with his performance or his quality as an educator or as a person. I just want to call that out because I did think that (comment) was a little unfair.”

School Committee Chair Kate DePrizio thanked Hayman for commending Cyr.

The School Committee voted to appoint Cyr as the district’s teaching and learning director in May 2016. Retired Superintendent Jane Tremblay proposed creating the position during the FY17 budget process.

“We were hoping for an internal candidate so we can hit the ground running in the fall,” said Tremblay during the meeting where Cyr was appointed. “Kevin’s skill set in working with teachers, professional development, curriculum and accountability makes him a perfect match. When we develop a shared understanding of effective leadership and teaching practices, we are able to hold all of the members of our organization accountable for their personal growth and improvement. Then, leadership and teaching practices will improve and student achievement will increase. That is how Kevin and I are looking at this position.”

The School Committee approved changing Cyr’s title to assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in the fall of 2022.

Before being appointed as teaching and learning director, Cyr served as Lynnfield High School’s assistant principal from July 2008 through June 2016. He was named as the Massachusetts Secondary School Administrators Association’s assistant principal of the year in December 2014. During his tenure as LHS’ assistant principal, Cyr helped implement the one-to-one technology initiative and expanded the Compass Program.

Cyr served as Carver High School’s assistant principal from 2006-2008. He also worked as a social studies department head and teacher at North Reading High School from 1999-2006.