WAKEFIELD — Charlotte R. Lane, 90, of Wakefield, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Born in Lynn on June 2, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Bryant) Briggs.

Charlotte was a graduate of Lynn English High School, Class of 1949. A resident of Wakefield for the past 60 years, Charlotte worked for General Electric in Lynn, Crosby & Associates Tax Preparation in Reading and Fresenius Dialysis in Medford. She was an active member of the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church in Wakefield. Charlotte cherished time spent at her cabin in Western Maine, where she enjoyed skiing, camping and hiking. Charlotte was talented in all types of needlework spending countless hours sewing, knitting, cross-stitching and embroidering.

She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Lane. Charlotte’s daughter Lisa Touet and her husband, Karl, of North Reading; and her son Eric Lane and his wife, Yvette, of Lynnfield, survive her. Charlotte’s two grandchildren, Stephanie and Donovan Lane, also survive her. She was the sister of Edward Briggs of Williamstown. Charlotte’s brother Kenneth Briggs predeceased her.

A memorial service will be held at the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church, 273 Vernon St., Wakefield, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church, 273 Vernon St., Wakefield, MA 01880 or to the Wakefield Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1624, Wakefield, MA 01880.