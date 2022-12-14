One of a kind woman who loved spending time with family

LYNNFIELD — Judith L. (Lawrence) Kentenjian, 86, a resident of Lynnfield, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Dec. 7, 2022, at the Kaplan Hospice House.

Judy leaves her beloved husband of 65 years, Richard “Dick” Kentenjian. She was the loving mother of Donna Nestor and her husband, Kevin, of Reading; and the late Debra Anderson of Tampa, Fla. She was the adoring grandmother of Meredith and Katie.

Born in Falmouth, she was the daughter of the late William and Rollis Lawrence. Two sisters survive her: Susan Ball of Cumming, Georgia; and Sally Doane of Concord, New Hampshire. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.

Judy was one of a kind, and left a lasting impression on everyone she met. In her earlier years, she loved being home raising her children. Later in life, she worked for Addison-Wesley Book Publishers for 19 years, starting as a receptionist. She greeted visitors with a warm smile. She then became the assistant to the CFO until she retired. She loved the friendships she made over the years.

Her favorite time was spent with her family; always cooking and shopping for them and often seen cuddling Zoey, the precious family pup. Judy will be truly missed, but never forgotten.

Funeral services will be private and are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy’s name may be made to Lahey Hospital Gift Processing, Office of Philanthropy, (Attn: Neurology) 330 Brookline Ave (OV), Boston, MA 02215. To send an online message of condolence, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.