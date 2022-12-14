Caring and selfless woman who always helped others

METHUEN — Nancy Knowlton Correia, 73, of Methuen, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022, at High Pointe House in Haverhill, surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 7, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Ambrose F. and Madeline (Greer) Knowlton.

Born and raised in Wakefield, Nancy was a caring and selfless woman who always loved to help others. In the late 70s/early 80s, she was one of the founders of the first Hospice house in New England. After many years of volunteering at social service organizations, she followed her passion and earned her degree in social work from Lesley University in 1989. She then served as a social worker and case manager for Mystic Valley Elder Services for twelve years until declining health forced her to retire.

She was also very creative and loved to garden, sew, and travel with her loved ones. Nancy loved and valued her family more than anything. She enjoyed spending her time on ancestry research, always looking for new connections, and also showed a special affinity for British television and movies.

Along with her parents, Nancy is pre-deceased by her daughter, Heather Winsor, as well as her two brothers-in-law, Norm Button and Bob Dresser, and her niece, Melanie (Joslin) Fioravanti.

Nancy will be deeply missed and is survived by her loving husband, John Correia; her son, Derek Winsor and his wife Susan of Weare, N.H.; step-son, Gabe Correia and his wife Donna of Billerica; and her sisters, Elizabeth Button of Barre, Vt. and Diane Dresser of Reading. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Sebastian Winsor of Weare, N.H., Fiona Winsor of Weare, N.H., and Maximillian Correia of Somerville; as well as her nephews Will Dresser and his wife Ruth of Palmer, MA; Luke Dresser and his wife Colleen of Walpole; and David Joslin and his wife Maryann of Arnoldsburg, WV.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Waverley Road, North Andover, MA 01845. A subsequent celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date. Those who wish may make donations in her memory to Salem Animal Rescue League, 4 SARL Dr., Salem, NH 03079.