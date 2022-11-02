Relished time with her family, reading and traveling

NATICK — Kathleen Claire (McCarthy) Gagnon, 85, of Natick, formerly of Lynnfield, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2022.

Born in Lynn to Helen (Rooney) and Charles McCarthy, Kay attended St. Joseph Elementary and graduated from St. Mary’s High School with her beloved Class of 1955. She earned her teaching degree in 1959 and her master’s degree in 1974 from Salem State College. Kay taught in Marblehead, Peabody, Lynn and finally in Somerville for 13 years. She relished time with her family, reading, travel, fashion and real estate and, in her retirement, taught at Marian Court College.

Kay married the love of her life, Ray, in 1957, and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage. They lived in Lynn, Peterborough, New Hampshire, North Reading and Lynnfield, where they raised their children. They enjoyed time at their vacation homes in mid-coast Maine and Southwest Florida, and traveled the world together.

Kay leaves behind her children Susanne Cortez (Rudy) of Rural Hall, North Carolina; Noelle Pyburn of Portland, Maine; and Gerard Gagnon (Anne-Marie) of Natick. Kay’s grandchildren Tessa Collins, Lee Pyburn-Wilson, Sebastian Pyburn, Casey Pyburn, Charles Gagnon and Colin Gagnon also survive her. She is also survived by one great grandchild; her siblings Patricia Smart (Thomas) of Boxford and Joseph McCarthy of Ft. Meyers, Fla., several beloved nieces and many dear friends. Her husband Joseph Raymond Gagnon and her son Raymond C. Gagnon predeceased her.

The family expresses its sincere thanks to Mary Ann Morse Healthcare in Natick for the compassionate care she received at the end of her life.

Visitation for relatives and friends was held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Her Funeral Mass was celebrated in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, corner of Salem and Grove streets, Lynnfield, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Interment took place at Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield.

Donations in her memory can be made to Salem State University.