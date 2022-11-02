Avid golfer possessed an industrious spirit

LYNNFIELD — Longtime Lynnfield resident Lee Sausele, 99, peacefully passed away on June 23, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

She and her beloved husband, George J.H. Sausele, raised their family at 15 Apple Hill Lane, a home they cherished for 48 years.

Lee was born Murielene Elizabeth Dorsey in Fayette County, West Virginia, on Jan. 4, 1923. She acquired her legendary industrious spirit and vitality in the beautiful rolling hills of the Reynolds farm. After graduating from high school in nearby Richwood, Lee moved to Washington, D.C., and worked as a personnel administrator for the Navy Bureau of Ships during World War II. One of her work responsibilities at the bureau was to find those with particular technical expertise to design and develop needed Naval resources in the U.S., which is how she met George, an engineer from Brooklyn, New York.

After the war, Lee and George settled first in West Hempstead, New York, and then New Providence, New Jersey. Work in the computerized photo-typesetting field led the family up to New England and settling in Lynnfield. The home there, with its magnificent three acres of woodland, streams and gardens, became a place of great fun and pride for Lee — employing all her farming experience and understandings. Along with the housekeeping, endless woodland, yard and garden work, Lee became an avid golfer, winning many tournaments at the Salem Country Club. Continuing their quest for cultural experiences, Lee and George traveled extensively throughout the world.

All through the years car trips south were family events. In part, Lee’s move to Virginia in 2015 was to be closer to her beloved Mt. Nebo, West Virginia.

Frontal lobe dementia was a burden for Lee during her last six years. Yet, as with all her personal challenges, as the disease progressed we would hear her say, “I have to do this.” She was always there for us with connecting moments — many remarkably sweet and present. We are all forever grateful for her many capable and courageous doctors, nurses and loving caretakers. We celebrate her remarkable life. A memorial service is planned for early May 2023. Contributions in honor of Murielene E. Sausele can be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

Her brother Alfred “Jack” Dorsey survives Lee. Her three daughters Lynne Sausele Pundt and her husband, Hans; Anne Sausele Copp and her husband, Murray; and Jean Sausele-Knodt and her husband, Richard, survive Lee. She also leaves behind three grandsons: James Reed and wife his wife Emily; Christopher Reed and his wife Rebecca; and Nicholas Knodt and his wife Danielle Alexander. Four great grandchildren also survive her: Tanner Reed, Hayden Reed, Otto Alexander-Knodt and Robin Reed.