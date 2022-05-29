LYNNFIELD MOMS GROUP board members, from left, Meredith Meyer, Amanda Gardner, Anna Thompson, Sofya Cooper, Jenessa Dailey, Jennifer Daniels, Courtney Segee and Kimberlee Kossover Hansen had plenty of reasons to smile after the Casino Night fundraiser at Spinelli’s raised $25,000. The funds will be used to purchase playground equipment at Jordan Park as well as help families in need via the LMG Family Fund. The LMG is still seeking donations for the Jordan Park fundraiser, which people can donate via Venmo @LynnfieldMoms and putting Jordan Park donation in the subject line. Missing from photo are LMG board members Elissa Cooper, Laura Umbro and Tricia Berlingheiri. (Courtesy Photo)