USAF veteran, retired newspaper ad salesman and family man who loved animals, sports, car shows, theater and reading





SAUGUS — Robert Wlodyka, 75, of Saugus, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was the loving husband of Barbara (Tedder) Wlodyka, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage. Born on June 9, 1946 and raised in Lawrence, he was the son of the late John J. Wlodyka, Sr. and the late Josephine (Jaskot) Wlodyka.

Robert, or more affectionately known to most as Bob or Bobby, was an alumnus of Northern Essex Community College, Salem State College, and Lowell Technological Institute. Although he held various jobs over the years, his long-time career was in advertising for multiple local newspapers (Stoneham Independent, Woburn Daily Times Chronicle, North Reading Transcript / Lynnfield Villager).

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having honorably served as an electronics technician, and was a Lifetime Member of the D.A.V. Chapter 85 in Malden. Proud father of his three boys, he also loved animals of all kinds, sitting on the back deck in the early morning to watch and listen to the birds, all kinds of sports, listening to all types of music, photography, yard sales and flea markets, camping, deep sea and freshwater fishing, vintage cars and car shows (especially at Kitty’s Restaurant in North Reading), the beach (particularly Plum Island and Salisbury), loved going to the shows at Ogunquit Playhouse, and was an avid reader.

In addition to his wife Barbara, Robert is survived by his loving sons, Michael of Texas, Brian and his wife Kara of Lowell, and James of Saugus. He was the brother of Carol Brennan and the late Mark Wilcox of Wells, Maine, and was predeceased by his brother, John J. Wlodyka, Jr., and his late wife Anna Wlodyka of Methuen. Robert also leaves behind his nephew, Daniel Brennan, nieces Susan MacGregor and Michelle Kurchian, and his in-laws, Carl and Betty Tedder of Saugus, Lori and Michael Chapman of Florida, and the late James Tedder and his wife Toni of Saugus; as well as nieces, great nephews and great nieces, and his fur grandchildren Teddy, Gemini, Toby, and Keanu.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent in memory of Robert to: MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 (www.mspca.org/adoption-centers/nevins-farm-adoption-center/).

SERVICE INFORMATION

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours at the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus on Wednesday, June 1 from 4-8 p.m. A funeral will be held from the funeral home on Thursday, June 2 at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the family respectfully requests that masks be worn and there will be no reception after the funeral services. There will be a Celebration of Life for Robert at a later date.