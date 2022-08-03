TREE COMMITTEE members Melanie Lovell (left) and Patricia Fabbri asked residents trivia questions about trees during Lynnfield Rotary’s Concert on the Common on July 27. Lovell has frequently worn a squirrel costume during past trivia contests, and last week was no exception. (Dan Tomasello Photo)
Related Posts
PHOTO: A moment in time
August 3, 2022
Front Page: August 3, 2022
August 3, 2022
LHS graduate launches journalism career at ‘E! News’
August 3, 2022
Planning Board: Time to wrap up work on Sagamore Place
August 3, 2022