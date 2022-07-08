ALEX GENTILE was named a First Team All-Star by the Cape Ann League’s baseball coaches recently. The junior captain and centerfielder hit .457 for the season and led the Pioneers in hits and RBI. Gentile, who was also a CAL First-Team All-Star in soccer this year, was voted team MVP by his baseball teammates. (Kristine Marengi File Photo)
