Had an astounding work ethic, strong integrity and a charismatic demeanor

MELROSE — Michele “Mike” Pascuccio, of Melrose, died peacefully at home on November 4, 2022; he was 89 years old.

Michele was born on October 16, 1933, in Grottaminarda, Italy to the late Antonio and Rosina (Lanza) Pascuccio.

Michele was one of ten children and immigrated to the United States in early 1960s with his parents and siblings. Prior to coming to the United States, he served briefly in the military in Rome and moved to Switzerland, where he began to learn his trade. He lived in East Boston and then settled in Melrose on Everett Street, where he lived and raised his family for 49 years.

He was skilled mason for over 60 years, and a proud lifetime member of the Local 3 Bricklayers and Allied Craftsman Union.

Michele cherished his family traditions and shared them with people he loved. He enjoyed gardening, winemaking, hunting and entertaining. He loved to travel with his wife to Italy, New Hampshire, and Florida. His weekly activities included Friday lunches at Sabatino’s with family, and Sunday mass at St. Mary’s Church with friends.

Michele will be remembered for his astounding work ethic, strong integrity and charismatic demeanor.

Beloved husband of the late Antoniella (Schena) Pascuccio. Devoted father of Tommaso Pascuccio and his wife Annette of Lynnfield, Antonio Pascuccio and his wife Kathy of Middleton and Rosanna Fogartyand& her husband Brian of Melrose. Cherished “Papa” of Michael, Julianna, Thomas, Adrianna, Brian and Christian.

Loving brother of Yolanda Martiniello of Wilmington, Guiseppe Pascuccio of Stoneham, and Gennaro Pascuccio of Italy; the late Antonio Pascucci, Giovanina Roselli, Tommaso Pascuccio, Marianna Faretra, Olimpia Visconti and Mario Pascuccio. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visiting hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster Street, Melrose on Wednesday, November 9 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Gately Funeral Home was on Thursday, November 10 at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary’s Church, Herbert Street., Melrose at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Entombment in Holy Cross Mausoleum in Malden.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen Local 3 Scholarship Fund, 550 Medford Street, Charlestown, MA. 02129.

To sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com