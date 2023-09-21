DESPITE AN opening season loss to Woburn, Melrose saw some fine finishes in the pool and top times. (file photo)

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MALDEN—The Melrose High girls swim team dove into their 2023 fall campaign on Wednesday, Sept. 13 against league rival Woburn and while they fell to the Tanners, they posted some impressive finishes and numbers early in the season.

Melrose put together relay teams that swam solidly against a tough Tanner lineup, kicking the day off with the 200 yard medley, made up of teams of Sofia Cantwell, Amara Otaluka, Tierra Pornkittichotcharoe and Marta Francis, who placed third in the event, good enough for 2 points for Melrose, and a second team of Fatima Mourchid, Lillian Blenk, Mayan Derosena and Nora Mousif, who placed fifth.

Swimming individually in the 200 free were Mayan Derosena, Marta Francis and Lillian Blenk, with Francis scoring Melrose’s best time in a 4th place finish.

Emily Rahilly had a good night, winning the 100 fly and placing second in the 200 IM. Her teammate Tiera Pornkittichotcharoe placed 4th in the event and in the 100 fly, teammate Nora Mounsif had an impressive third. Melrose also brought plenty of muscle in the 50 free, with Amara Otaluka placing 4th and teammates Lucy O’Neill and Fatima Mourchid 5th and 6th.

In the 100 free, Melrose brought swimmers Marta Francis, Sophia Cantwell and Fatima Mourchid to the lanes with Francis coming in 3rd to earn points for Melrose.

Melrose saw a nice effort in the 200 free relay behind the efforts of Mayan Derosena, Nora Mounsif, Emilia Rahilly and Fatima Mourchid. In the 100 back, swimmers Mayan Derosena, Sophia Cantwell and Tierra Pornkittichotcharoe competed and the last individual event, the 100 breast, the team saw efforts from Lillian Blenk and Amara Otaluka.

After the meet, Melrose head coach Laura McCormack expressed pride of the efforts of her small but mighty swimmers. “We had some great swims. Obviously we are small [in numbers] but managed a few top spots and best times.”

She pointed out some unique efforts. “Lucy O’Neill swam in her first meet ever in the 50 free and Emilia got a great baseball in the 200IM and 100fly.”

After traveling to Stoneham this week, Melrose’s home opener against Boston Latin Academy is slated for Wednesday, Sept 27 at their home at Malden High School. Come cheer the hard working girls on.