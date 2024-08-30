MELROSE — The City of Melrose is sharing the following updates for the upcoming week.

Labor Day is Monday, September 2: All Melrose Municipal Buildings, apart from police and fire stations, will be closed on Monday, September 2 in observance of Labor Day. Trash and recycling will not be collected on September 2 and there will be a one-day delay in collection for the remainder of the week.

State Primary is Tuesday, September 3: The State Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, September 3. All Melrose voters may vote in person at the Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on the September 3 Primary Election, visit cityofmelrose.org/elections.

The Melrose Council on Aging is offering free rides to the polls for older adults in Melrose. Rides will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Election Day. Older residents can book their ride by calling 781-665-4304 no later than Friday, August 30. Rides are accommodated on a first-come, first-serve basis and wheelchair-accessible vans are available.