By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

NORTH READING — The second-annual North Reading Tennis Open took place this past weekend at North Reading High School. The event was scheduled for the weekend before but was postponed due to the rain.

The proceeds from the event go to help fund the North Reading High boys’ and girls’ tennis programs.

In the girls’ finals (ages 17 and under), Audrey Lau defeated Madelyn Felix, 6-0, 6-1. Lau is from Reading while Felix is from North Reading.

In the womens’ finals (ages 18 and up), Iiona Garvin, of North Reading, defeated Wakefield’s Eve Crampon, 6-3, 6-2.

North Reading High’s Roman Ton defeated his springtime teammate, Aiden Patel, 6-1, 6-0, in the boys’ (17 and under) final.

In the mens’ final, Nelson Lau (Audrey’s father) knocked off Anik Bhattacharjee of Wakefield, 6-1, 6-2.

In the mixed doubles adult division championship, Dan Muller (Melrose) and Jenni Roesch defeated Jason Gilbody (Lynnfield) and Hayley Doria , 7-5, 6-2.

The junior doubles title went to North Reading’s Katie Cronin and Andover’s Caitlyn Croll as they beat North Reading’s Althea Bradley and Ricky Ho, 6-2-, 6-4.

In the women’s doubles finals, Cindy O’Donnell and Roesch defeated Crampon and Emilie Giaime, 6-2, 5-2.

“We were able to get every match in with the exception of that women’s doubles final when the rain came,” pointed out North Reading High boys tennis coach Mark Bisognano, who runs the event with North Reading boys tennis coach Matt Tiberii. “We got real lucky with the weather on Saturday and that is when most of the matches took place.”

The event raised over $300 for the school’s tennis programs.

“We had 25 competitors which is more than we had last year,” pointed out Bisognano, who is also the North Reading High boys soccer coach. “We hope to take another step next year to grow the tournament.”

Both coaches have floated the idea of having the event in the late spring or, if it stays in the fall, in late September when the weather is more likely to be better.