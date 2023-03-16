MELROSE — Melrose Arts will host the 16th Annual Melrose Arts Festival at Memorial Hall in Melrose, Mass., one of the Boston area’s premier springtime arts events, on April 29-30, 2023 at Memorial Hall. This two-day festival is a juried exhibit and art sale featuring original fine art and fine craft by 40+ artist exhibitors from Melrose and the surrounding area. New artists in 2023 comprise 50% of all participating artists.

Saturday, April 29 will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission during the day on Saturday and Sunday (donations welcome at the door)

With the community art project sponsored by Follow Your Art Community Studios, kids can take part in the art! There will be a raffle of exciting items including gift cards to local restaurants, tickets to local museums and theater shows, and arts and crafts. Food will be available to purchase from participating food trucks on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be live music from Santon and Jesse Del Music and activities for kids.