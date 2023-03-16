THE MELROSE High girls’ basketball team celebrated their season at their recent banquet at Mt. Hood. Pictured from left to right: Sofia DiCalogero, Sabine Wentzel, Emily Lucien, Alexandra Leeman, senior capt. Megan Casey, senior capt. Chloe Gentile, entering capt. Scarlett D’Addario, senior capt. Sofia Smith, entering capt. Lily Nolan and Ava Tormo. (courtesy photo)

MELROSE—The Melrose High girls’ basketball teams celebrated their 2022-23 winter season with a year-end banquet held at the newly managed Mt. Hood Golf Club in Melrose on Wednesday, March 8.

The team enjoyed many wins over the season and fell just shy of playoffs. Nonetheless, the team offered lots of highlight moments over the season to help earn individual awards for their winter campaign, awarded by their coaches. They are:

MVP: Chloe Gentile

Unsung Hero: Megan Casey

Top Defender: Lily Nolan

Coaches Award: Sofia DiCalogero

Top Scorer: Sofia Smith

Middlesex League All Star: Chloe Gentile

Members of the junior varsity team were awarded certificates from their coach Ralph Labella, while the varsity team awarded first varsity letters to players Sofia DiCalogero, Alex Leeman and Sabine Wentzel.

Next year’s captains were also announced. Leading the team in 2023-24 are entering senior Lily Nolan and entering junior Scarlett D’Addario.