CHARLIE MELIA addresses the crowd gathered for White Ribbon Day (Photo by Raj Das, edphotos.com)

MELROSE –– Men4MAAV, an initiative of Melrose Alliance Against Violence (MAAV) and the Office of Mayor Paul Brodeur would like to thank everyone who came out to join for the 6th annual White Ribbon Day Ceremony. The event, held on Wednesday, March 1 in front of Melrose City Hall, called upon men of all ages to stand up and speak out against domestic and relationship violence towards women.

Mayor Paul Brodeur began the ceremony welcoming the crowd and delivering a Proclamation of White Ribbon Day in Melrose. Melrose High School guidance counselor and MAAV Student Action Board advisor, Joe Parrillo spoke of his students’ dedication to being part of the solution as he introduced MHS senior Braden Marceau-Olayinka and MHS junior Nathan Chow who then led the crowd in taking the White Ribbon Day pledge, a call to unity to do our part to end gender-based violence. Following the pledge, MHS Band drummers, senior Ellis Iurilli-Hough and sophomore Malcolm Dillion accompanied the raising of the White Ribbon Day flag by City Councilor and former MAAV Student Action Board member Jack Eccles.

MAAV Board of Directors President, Joe Guarino then welcomed MHS Principal Jason Merrill, a true community partner and advocate for teen dating violence prevention work, to say a few words. During his tenure as principal, Merril has fostered genuine relationships with young people and a culture of mutual respect. He brought a great perspective to the day on the work being done in our schools to promote healthy relationships and model positive, non-violent behaviors.

MAAV Board member Charlie Melia finished the ceremony by thanking all those above whose participation contributed to the success of the event as well as thanked Congresswoman Katherine Clark, Senator Jason Lewis, Representative Kate Lipper-Garbedian, members of the City Council and the School Committee, and Police Chief Kevin Faller for their continued support.

In addition, we would also like to thank MHS Assistant Principal Bryan Corrigan for his work behind the scenes and extend a special thank you to Raj Das of ED Photography and MMTV for respectively capturing great images of the day.

For more information about Men4MAAV, visit www.maav.org or contact MAAV at 781-662-2010 or [email protected].