MELROSE — Kick off Melrose’s Home for the Holidays at the Melrose High School Band Tree Sale. Friday, December 1 beginning at 5 p.m., the high school parking lot will be filled with freshly cut trees from Canada. No need to arrive early, as the lot will be fully stocked with trees, wreaths and kissing balls. Come for delicious baked goods, festive guests and holiday spirit! On Saturday morning, December 2, Santa will be visiting early and the band will also be playing some tunes. Find out more at Melrose Band on Facebook.
About The Author
Related Posts
Emergency Fund reaches 10 percent of fundraising goal
November 30, 2023
Get the kids in the spirit at the Christmas Fair at First Congregational Church this weekend
November 30, 2023
A battleground state?
November 30, 2023
Senator Lewis named Legislator of the Year by the Providers’ Council
November 30, 2023