MELROSE — Kick off Melrose’s Home for the Holidays at the Melrose High School Band Tree Sale. Friday, December 1 beginning at 5 p.m., the high school parking lot will be filled with freshly cut trees from Canada. No need to arrive early, as the lot will be fully stocked with trees, wreaths and kissing balls. Come for delicious baked goods, festive guests and holiday spirit! On Saturday morning, December 2, Santa will be visiting early and the band will also be playing some tunes. Find out more at Melrose Band on Facebook.