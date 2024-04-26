By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—The Melrose High boys’ and girls’ outdoor track teams traveled to Warrior land for a key league contest last week and both teams fell to strong Wakefield squads. This week Melrose is scheduled to travel to Lexington High to take on another Freedom League foe, Stoneham.Melrose’s sole home meet at Pine Banks is upcoming on Thursday, May 2 when they host Watertown at 4:00 p.m.

Unfortunately the two teams were up against a pair of talented Wakefield boys and girls teams in the two losses, but there were several highlights for both teams, including first place finishes in different events.

Those who swept their events included:

First place Girls:

*D’Mitra Mukasa: 100 dash, 13.48, Long Jump 15-09.75

*Darby Thompson: 400m hurdles, 1:14.63

*4×100 relay: Michaela Price, Audrey Steger Wilson, Lara McLucas and Amara Otaluka

*Lara McLucas: 200 dash 28.22

*Aisling Donegan: Javelin, 87-10

The boys teamed faced an uphill battle but had some first place and top finishes despite the loss to Wakefield.

Boys’ Finishes

First place:

*Sam O’Donnell: 400 dash, 53.29

*Caleb Barnes: 2 mile, 9:46

*Sam Madden: high jump, 6-00, triple jump 43-05

Second place:

*Brendan Radzik, 200 dash, 23.34