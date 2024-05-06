BURLINGTON — The Wakefield High outdoor girls’ track and field team continued their undefeated season with a huge, 77-59 win over a talented Burlington team on Tuesday at Burlington High. The Warriors are now 4-0 with one regular season meet remaining.

“We knew everything had to go great for us to get the win,” said head coach Karen Barrett. “Our girls all stepped up for a fantastic team win.”

Maeve Schermerhorn started off the Warrior scoring, avoiding a sweep in the 400 hurdles by taking 3rd place.

“She had a really solid race,” said Barrett.

Kyler Dennison started her great day by taking 2nd in the 100 hurdles with a PR. She also got a 3rd place in the open 100 with another PR.

Abby Hartigan came up huge with 10 points winning the 100 and 200.

“She works so hard and it certainly paid off,” said Barrett.

Lily Sallee continued to be a great team player for Wakefield, running the 400 against the league’s best, Grace Hanafin from Burlington. Sallee took 2nd, almost defeating Hanafin. Sallee then went on to win the 2 mile and run a leg in the winning 4×400 relay.

“I am so proud of her amazing effort and attitude,” said the coach of Sallee.

Liza Bangston had a PR in the mile to win and then won the 800 and also ran a leg on the 4×4 relay. Bangston scored 11.25 points in the meet.

“I am so proud of her,” said Barrett. “She gives me 100 percent every race.”

Grace Brackett had another great day getting a 2nd in the mile with a PR and then coming back to be part of the 2 mile sweep.

“She is running really strong and confident. I am super proud of her,” said Barrett.

Charlotte O’Neil took 2nd in the 2 mile running a really solid race.

Brianna Cribbie had a great day in the high jump, clearing 4’8″ and just missing 4’10”.

Toppi had a fantastic day, taking 3rd in the high jump and 2nd in the triple jump with a PR.

Sophia Anderson also came up huge winning the long jump and triple jump for 10 points. She got a PR in both events.

“Cribbie, Toppi and Anderson work really hard and I am so glad it is paying off for them,” said Barrett.

The throwers also came up with some clutch points for Wakefield.

Lauren Mangarelli took 1st in the shot put and discus for a 10 point day.

Brendia Diaz had a huge PR in the javelin to win.

“They were outstanding today,” said Barrett of her throwers. “It took everyone to be focused and put forth their best efforts for a huge team win. I am really proud of the entire team.”

The Warriors also competed in the Freshman-Sophomore State meet in Weymouth on Saturday. All athletes entered in this meet had to qualify.

Abby Hartigan had an amazing day, medaling in the 100 with a huge PR placing 4th. She also ran a PR in the 200.

“She is really working hard and it is awesome to see her succeeding,” said Barrett.

More highlights came from Brendia Diaz throwing a huge PR in the shot put, going from 25’to 28’5″.

Kyler Dennison had a huge PR in the open 100 and 100 hurdles.

Abby Richardson had a PR in the 800.

Quin Wilcox also had a PR in the 400 just missing a medal and placing 7th.

“The girls all competed really hard. It was a great meet for us,” said the coach.

“We will now prepare for our final dual meet and try to go undefeated for the season.”

Wakefield’s bid for a 5-0 regular season will take place on Wednesday, 4 p.m. against Watertown. The meet will be held at Lexington High.