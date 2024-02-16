MELROSE — The Bridge’s Annual Trivia Bee is receiving quite a bit of buzz around town. Mark your calendar for March 23, 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 23 West Foster St., Melrose.

Register your team of two to four players on The Bridge’s website (www.thebridgemelrose.org) and start fine-tuning your knowledge of fun facts.

The Trivia Bee promises an evening of fast-paced, competitive pub-style trivia, as entertaining to watch as it is to participate. The new venue will provide ample opportunity to socialize and check out the many raffle and auction items, while teams work to outfox each other throughout the evening.

There are so many ways to support The Bridge and our most important fundraiser. A new-to-The Bridge event will be at Giacomo’s on February 26. Gather your friends and join organizers from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for drinks poured by our newest board member – and guest bartender – Barb Travers. All tips will be donated to The Bridge as you mix and mingle, while learning more about the unique organization that places volunteers in the Melrose Public Schools, enriching education for students from preschool through high school.

This year’s Trivia Bee sponsors — Today’s Collision, Hinge Fitness, Eastern Bank and platinum sponsor Melrose Cooperative Bank Foundation — lead a growing list of donors from around Melrose and beyond. Several of the auction items feature unique experience-based opportunities to support The Bridge while trying your hand at something new. The Bridge continues to accept auction items and sponsorships, so if you are interested in supporting, visit the website for more information.

The Bridge Bin, located at 177 Bellevue Ave., remains open through early March for your donations of “giftable” items. Did you receive a thoughtful holiday gift that is just not your style? Regift it to the Bridge Bin and we’ll use it in a raffle or auction item. See The Bridge website for specifics of what we’re seeking.

Organizers can’t wait to see the community turn out for this beloved yearly event. Funds raised at the Trivia Bee allow The Bridge to offer unique and valuable programs to our Melrose Schools students. Elementary school libraries, extracurricular activities, seminars featuring career path and college exploration are just a few of the opportunities that The Bridge manages and volunteers support. The Bridge’s centralized volunteer coordination allows the ability to create new opportunities each year.

In 2022-2023, Melrose Schools volunteers – facilitated by The Bridge – logged over 15,000 hours in service to our students. From pollinator gardens to Community Reading Day (March 13!), support The Bridge in ensuring volunteer opportunities and educational experience continue to thrive.