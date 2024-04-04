MELROSE — The City of Melrose has announced the following for April 1 to April 5.

A new episode of The Melrose Minute—A Public Safety Building update:

In the latest episode of The Melrose Minute, Mayor Jen is joined by City Planner Denise Gaffey to discuss the progress of the Public Safety Buildings Project. The episode covers various aspects of the project, including the potential timelines and the recruitment of a project manager. To stay current on project details, watch the latest episode at www.cityofmelrose.org/melrose-minute.

Get a summer job with the Melrose Department of Public Works: We’re excited to announce the return of the City of Melrose Summer Work Program and applications for Temporary DPW Summer Helpers are now available! Anyone who is at least 16 years old is encouraged to apply! While residency is not mandatory, Melrose residents or Melrose Public School students will be given priority. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to work with the Department of Public Works this summer and gain valuable experience while playing an essential role in the City of Melrose! To learn more and to apply, please visit www.cityofmelrose.org/careers. The deadline to Apply is April 30.

Registration opens April 10 for Recreation’s Summer Programming: Registration opens for Melrose Recreation’s Summer Programs on Wednesday, April 10, at 9 a.m. To browse the Department’s Summer Brochure and register for summer camps, clinics, events, and/or programs, visit www.cityofmelrose.org/recreation. To register in person, visit the Recreation team on the garden level floor of City Hall located at 562 Main Street. For assistance and/or accommodations, please call 781-979-4179 or email recreation@cityofmelrose.org.

You may be eligible to file your taxes for free with the IRS: The IRS has launched a pilot program called Direct File, which allows eligible taxpayers to file their taxes directly with the IRS for free. Taxes can be filed in English or Spanish. For more information, visit www.irs.gov/ and select “File your taxes for free.”

Now available—April edition of the Melrose Community Connection: If you’re looking for nonprofit news you can use and things to do in April, you should read the first edition of the Melrose Community Connection, the City’s monthly newsletter dedicated to delivering you the latest news and events from Melrose’s nonprofit organizations. The newsletter is available at www.cityofmelrose.org/mccApril2024.