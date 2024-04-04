BOSTON – State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian (D-Melrose) nominated Karen Grant Blackburn, a Melrose community leader, as a 2024 Black Excellence on the Hill honoree. Black Excellence on the Hill is an annual event hosted by the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus to commemorate Black community leaders and trailblazers who are moving the needle forward in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

Honorees were recognized in a ceremony at the State House Friday, March 29.

“I was honored to nominate Karen Grant Blackburn, Vice President of Giving Factory Direct for Cradles to Crayons, for this recognition,” said Representative Lipper-Garabedian. “Karen’s leadership and service in Melrose, including as Chair of the Melrose Commission on Women, and commitment to making an impact through service is meaningful not only for the Melrose community but the entire Commonwealth.”

“It was an honor to have been nominated as a 2024 Black Excellence on the Hill Honoree,” said Karen Grant Blackburn. “Being in the State House, surrounded by leaders committed to positive change was both humbling and inspiring. Thank you to Representative Lipper-Garabedian for the nomination and I look forward to continuing to work with her in the years to come.”

Karen Grant Blackburn has served as an exceptional leader making profound impact through her many engaged roles, including efforts focused on some of our state’s and country’s most vulnerable communities. In her immediate community of Melrose, she serves as chair of the Melrose Commission on Women, the co-chair of Melrose Grad Night, and the chair of the Cummings Foundation Site Visit Committee.

Beyond Melrose, with over two decades of experience leading communications, external relations, fundraising, marketing, and strategy development, Karen currently is the vice president of Giving Factory Direct for Cradles to Crayons and is responsible for leading development and growth of the organization’s online clothing donation platform to provide children across the United States with essential clothing.

Previously, she served as the VP of Development & Communications at Peace First where she helped launch a national peacemaking award for young people.

A proud alumna of Boston University, Karen lives in Melrose with her husband and two children.