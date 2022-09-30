MELROSE — Friends of the Milano Center will once again host its annual Melrose City-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, October 8 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. This year, approximately 50 yard sales will take place simultaneously throughout the City as the event returns for the first time since 2019.

Yard sale maps, which indicate the locations of each yard sale location, can be picked up from the Milano Center as early as October 5. Maps can be picked up from the front desk of the Milano Center located at 201 West Foster Street during business hours or in the afterhours box outside. There will also be a QR code for the map posted on the city website under Council on Aging.

The yard sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Milano Center, a 501(c)(3), to benefit the Milano Center.

Please contact the Friends of the Milano Center at 781-665-4304 or [email protected] with any questions.