MELROSE — The Melrose Cultural Council (MCC) is seeking proposals for community-oriented arts, cultural, and interpretive sciences events with broad public benefit. The 2023 Local Cultural Council (LCC) grant application cycle opened September 1 and the deadline is Monday, October 17.

The MCC’s goal is to provide financial support on a direct granting basis to a variety of projects that appeal to the diverse population and cultures of our community — reaching adults of all ages, youth, children, families, and seniors. Information about the online application, eligibility guidelines, local priorities, and past grants can be found on their website www.melroseculture.org.

Grant eligibility requirements

Applicants must have a date scheduled for their event during the upcoming calendar year (January 1-December 31, 2023) with a local ADA-compliant venue. Applicants are urged to closely read and follow the LCC Program eligibility guidelines and local priorities on the website. The Melrose Cultural Council grants partial funds for approved projects. Proposals must demonstrate they have additional sources of funding (sponsorship, ticket sales, etc.). The council does not accept requests for capital expenditures, individual scholarships, refreshments, or multi-year repeating programs. They encourage first-time applications. Organizers considering writing a proposal are welcome to contact the MCC to ask questions or to receive feedback on proposals before submitting. Grants are competitive and not all requests are awarded. Twenty-two grants were awarded in 2022, ranging from $300 to $2,000.

Priorities

Our 2023 priorities are informed by a recent community outreach survey. The council is actively encouraging applications that address inclusion, diversity, and equity. Priority will be given to projects that build community through social connections and dialogue. The council hopes to elevate the voices and experiences of historically underrepresented groups that reflect and highlight the current and historic diversity of Melrose residents in an authentic way, through arts and culture. Projects that speak to the experience of Massachusetts’s artists and audiences who identify as BIPOC, Latinx, LGBTQIA, immigrant, or live with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Proposals for innovative ideas, collaborations, and new initiatives that produce free public events and activities in outdoor spaces are favorably welcomed. Applicants are also encouraged to attend “Pitch Perfect” — a free, friendly networking event open to the public on September 10, 9 -10:30 a.m., at the MMTV studios at 360 Main Street in Melrose. Applicants can learn about funding opportunities in Melrose and get feedback on their creative ideas for proposals.

Send an email to the MCC, [email protected] with any questions.