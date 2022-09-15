MELROSE — Roseann Trionfi-Mazzuchelli is the new Veterans Services Officer (VSO) and Regional Director for the City of Melrose and neighboring towns of Saugus and Wakefield.

As part of her work, Trionfi-Mazzuchelli will provide social welfare work, financial benefits eligibility, employment assistance, counseling and a variety of additional services to veterans and their qualifying family members. She joins Jackie Miller, new Administrative Assistant of the Melrose Veterans Services Department, who began her role this past summer.

Trionfi-Mazzuchelli will serve as a member of the Melrose Veterans Advisory Board and lead monthly Veterans Mobile Food Markets.

She encourages veterans to stop by to meet her and her VSO team members at one of the upcoming Veterans Food Banks. Pick up is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at Melrose Memorial Hall located at 590 Main St., Melrose.

Please contact Melrose Veterans Services Office to sign up or for further information at 781-979-4186 or 781-979-4187.

Dates for Veterans Food Banks for Melrose, Wakefield and Saugus are as follows:

September 21, 2022

October 19, 2022

November 16, 2022

December 21, 2022

January 18, 2023

February 15, 2023

March 15, 2023

April 19, 2023

May 17, 2023

Trionfi-Mazzuchelli comes to the Melrose-Wakefield-Saugus (MWS) Veterans Services District with 21 years of both active duty and reserve service as a Military Police Officer and Special Agent in Army Criminal Investigations Command. She spent the last decade as the Veterans Services Officer for the Town of Winthrop. “It’s an honor joining the City of Melrose and serve as the lead advocate and for veterans in Melrose, Saugus, and Wakefield,” said Trionfi-Mazzuchelli. “I’m committed to ensuring Veterans receive the services, dignity, compassion, respect, and privacy that they are entitled to. Since joining the City of Melrose, I’ve already begun to invest my time looking for ways to strategically transform existing Veterans’ services to improve the quality of life for our area veterans.”

“Roseann is a dynamic problem solver with advocacy know-how and both active and reserve military experience,” said Mayor Brodeur. “With her passion, experience, and vibrant nature, she will make a great addition to the City of Melrose, and I am certain that she will lead the Veterans Services Department and District with professionalism and caring.”

About the Melrose Veterans Services Department Melrose Veterans Services is part of the Melrose-Wakefield-Saugus (MWS) Veterans Services District. The current MWS Veterans Services District mission statement is: “To advocate on behalf of all the district’s veterans and provide them with guidance on local, state and federal benefit programs, quality support services and to direct an emergency financial assistance program for those veterans and their dependents who are in need.”