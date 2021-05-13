DPW hosts paper shredding event Saturday

May 13, 2021 by jkeating624

Published May 14, 2021

MELROSE — The DPW will host a paper shredding event Saturday, May 15 at the City Yard on Tremont Street from 8 a.m. to noon.

Residents may bring one file box per household, which will be taken free of charge. Each additional box will cost $5 and please remember that only checks are accepted.

As with each Saturday event, DPW will also be accepting: TV’s, monitors & laptops (all $20), metal goods ($25), tires ($2 to $8), mercury items, CFL bulbs, clothes, books and dried latex paint (all free).

City Yard stickers will also be available with proof of residency.

For more information visit https://www.cityofmelrose.org/trash-recycling or email [email protected]