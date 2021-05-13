Barbara Call, 75

May 13, 2021 by jkeating624

Published May 14, 2021

MELROSE — Barbara Ann Call, 75, of Melrose, formerly of Wakefield, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the CareOne Wilmington nursing home.

Born in Stoneham on May 22, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Widell and Ann (Early) Ollis.

Barbara was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1963. The day after graduation, she and her high school sweetheart, Robert W. Call, ran off and got married. The two settled in Wakefield and began their family. Barbara stayed home to raise her children and when they were grown, she went to work as an insurance clerk for WG Levitt of Stoneham. She was also active in her church, the Church of Christ in Melrose, where her husband was the pastor. Barbara also enjoyed time spent out with friends.

She was the beloved wife of the late Robert W. Call. She was the loving mother of Wendy Call and her partner Richard Stevens of Pelham, New Hampshire; Robert Call and his wife Susan of Burlington; Thomas Call and his wife Janeen of Stoneham; and Christopher Call and his partner Cheryl Ringen of Melrose.

She was the loving grandmother of Nicholas Call, Thomas Call, Matthew Call, Jonathan Call, Cameron Call, Robert Call Jr., Joshua Call-Fregeau, Brandon Call-Fregeau, Zachary Call-Fregeau, Damon Fregeau, Koreen Call-Pena, Jessica Call-Pena, Alexander Stevens, Delaney Stevens, and the step-grandmother of Anastasia and Lillian Ringen. She was the great-grandmother of Braelyn Call, Nolan Call-Fregeau, and Isla Call.

A celebration of life will be held at the Melrose Church of Christ, 409 Upham St., Melrose on Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Snack and beverages will follow. Arrangements will be in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.