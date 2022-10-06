GOLF SENIORS have been key to Melrose’s success this season. Pictured, from left to right are Pat Cotter, AJ Dell Isola, Sean Donovan, Jack Lavery and Jason Pino who were all recently honored on Senior Day. (Michelle Dell Isola courtesy photo)

Earns 3rd straight title, qualifies for States

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—For the third straight year, the Melrose High golf team prevailed at the Middlesex League Shootout. Melrose prevailed among all Freedom competition at the 2022 Middlesex League Shootout held on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Bear Hill Golf Club in Stoneham. They are an impressive 6-1 on the season.

The boys placed first with a total of 247 points followed closely by Stoneham at 250, Wakefield at 252, Burlington at 267, Watertown at 279 and Wilmington at 299. Their score also bested large rivals Arlington and Woburn.

“It’s nice to win for the third straight year and I was happy with our efforts,” said Melrose coach Rick McDermod.

Leading the pack for Melrose were Jason Pino (81 pt) Pat Cotter (81 pt) and AJ Dell Isola (85 pt).

With a handful of league matches still on tap, Melrose eagerly awaits the Div. 2 State Finals on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Before that they will have more matches against Winchester, Belmont, Burlington and Arlington.

Unlike previous years, when Melrose has relied on the shooting of one particular standout golfer, this year it was a cumulative effort in order to beat Stoneham by three strokes at the Shoot Out. And in order to qualify for states they’d have to win at least half their matches, and that was done thanks to a big victory over Wakefield last week, a crushing win on Sept. 29 by a score of 50.5-21.5. On Sept. 28 they also overwhelmed Watertown by a score of 42.5-29.5.

Currently those who are in the lineup include AJ Dell Isola, Pat Cotter, Roddy McGillicuddy, Sean Donovan, Matthew Fuccione, Jason Pino, Noah Fay and Jack Lavery. The team anticipates a return of Colin Fahey from injury.

In particular, the coach points to Sean Donovan as having a very strong season with just one loss. “He’s playing really well in the four spot. He’s showed tremendous growth and it shows in his wins.”

The team recently celebrated Senior Day in which their seniors, AJ Dell Isola, Pat Cotter, Sean Donovan, Jason Pino and Jack Lavery were honored. “All season these seniors have put up an incredible effort,” says their coach. “We’re so proud of their efforts over the years.”

As for the rest of the season, Melrose will look to collect more wins and the coach suggests the best way to do it. “With consistency.”

Remaining schedule

Thursday, Oct. 6 v. Belmont (Bellevue)

Tuesday, Oct. 11 v. Arlington (Mt Hood)

Wednesday, Oct. 12 @ Winchester (Woburn)

Tuesday, Oct. 18 Div. 2 States (Brookline)