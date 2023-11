*Connor Brophy – Sr. QB/Football

*Jovan Ssebugwawo Sr. /Boy’s Soccer

Our Melrose High Athlete(s) of the Week helped fuel dramatic wins for their varsity teams. In football, Connor scored 4 TDs while rushing for nearly 300 yards against Wilmington. And in soccer, Jovan scored both the tying & winning goal over Div. 1 ranked Newton South for a 2-1 win. Good luck to both athletes as they complete their seasons!