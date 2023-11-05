By DIANN BAKER & BETTY TON

NORTH READING — In the spirit of gratitude and admiration, we’d like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Molly Leonard, whose unwavering dedication to making a difference in the lives of others has touched our community for close to 20 years.

Molly’s commitment to spreading warmth, love, and kindness through her knitting is truly something to celebrate. Molly’s journey as a dedicated knitter began with the loving task of crafting sweaters, hats, mittens, and socks for her children, a testament to her nurturing spirit. As her children grew, their need for hand-knit clothing diminished, but Molly’s passion for knitting only grew stronger. It was during this time that she made the decision to channel her craft towards a remarkable cause — Project Linus.

Project Linus, an organization that provides handmade blankets to children in need, became Molly’s chosen avenue for sharing her talents. She first learned about this heartwarming initiative through a local newspaper. It was a life-changing moment for Molly, who saw an opportunity to give back to her community in a profoundly impactful way. In our exploration of Molly’s dedicated service to Project Linus, we unearthed a “certificate of appreciation” awarded to her on February 20, 2004 “for your selfless and generous contribution of time and resources to Project Linus.” It includes the Project Linus motto: “The best kind of sleep under heaven above is under a blanket handmade with love” and was signed by the chapter coordinator and national president of the organization. This certificate stands as a testament to her long-standing commitment and tireless efforts in supporting the mission of Project Linus.

Furthermore, we came across a photograph from December 3, 2010 (published in the Transcript) showing a group of dedicated Project Linus volunteers meeting at the North Reading Senior Center with Molly. Among them was Marilyn Henderson, who often accompanied Molly to drop off the finished blankets, as well as Lois Bennett, Jolene Ham, Jean Germino and Diann Baker. This image vividly captures the spirit of unity and shared purpose among the volunteers, who came together to knit/crochet/sew and collect items for Project Linus under Molly’s inspiring leadership.

Over the years, Molly’s contagious enthusiasm and unwavering commitment have encouraged countless volunteers to join her at the Senior Center to knit, sew, and contribute to this wonderful cause. It’s safe to say that her nurturing spirit and dedication have played a vital role in the success and growth of Project Linus within our community. Molly remains deeply appreciative of the support she’s received from the North Reading Senior Center and the countless volunteers who have rallied alongside her. Their combined efforts have touched the lives of many, providing warmth and comfort to those who need it most.

As we celebrate Molly’s remarkable journey and two decades of selfless service as the North Reading coordinator of Project Linus, we extend our heartfelt thanks and salute her for embodying the true spirit of giving. Molly’s legacy of kindness and compassion continues to inspire us all, reminding us with her own sentiment: “making something with your hands for someone is an expression of LOVE!”

Thank you, Molly, for your incredible contributions to our community and beyond.

As a final note, if you knit/sew/crochet, we would like to invite you to join us at the Edith O’Leary Senior Center on the first Friday of every month to bring more love to children in need.