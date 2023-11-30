MELROSE — Ruth M. (Eaves) Cullen passed away at Melrose Wakefield Hospital on Sunday, November 26. She was 69 years old.

‘Ruthe’ was born on October 19, 1954, to the late Robert and Louise (Tully) Eaves. She and her brother, Robert, Jr., were raised in the Prattville section of Chelsea. Ruthe attended Our Lady of Grace Grammar School, Pope John XXIII High School, Aquinas Junior College and Salem State College.

On September 7, 1973, Ruthe married her high school sweetheart, the late Daniel R. Cullen, Jr. and they soon moved to Melrose where they raised their two beautiful children: Daniel R. Cullen and the late Sarah Cullen. Ruthe loved cheering on her son at Melrose football games and her daughter at both Melrose High and club soccer matches and spending many a summer’s day with them poolside at Bellevue Golf Club. She just recently told an old friend “How lucky I am to have had such wonderful human beings in my life.”

From 1974 to 1996, Ruthe worked at the law firm of Swartz & Swartz, the law offices of Attorney John McNamara and then at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital Admitting Office. In 1996, she joined the staff of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Clerk’s Office where she served as the Chief of Staff for 22 years until her retirement on May 1, 2018.

The one word that comes to everyone’s mind who was fortunate enough to have known Ruthe is laughter. With her sarcastic, dry wit and self-deprecating nature, she had an uncanny ability to find humor in just about any situation. Whether she was at work, home or her neighborhood book club, she was able to add comic relief to the moment…and with that she brought joy to many. What a gift.

Ruthe is survived by her devoted son, Daniel; her selfless daughter-in-law, Cheri; her beloved grandsons: Drew and Liam; her loving brother and his wife, Bob and Karen Eaves; and her dear nephew and niece: Robert and Taylor Eaves.

Visiting hours from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 8 will be followed by a brief funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose. Immediately following the service, the family will host a collation in the Upham Room at Rising Eagle Publick House, 505 Main St., Melrose. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to a charity of your choice. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com.