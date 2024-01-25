

REILLY POWELL crosses the finish line of the Mount Hood Nutcracker Challenge XVII held on Saturday, December 9. Reilly (15-years old) won the Female 19&under division.

(Photo by Mark Rosenblum/MRC)



Contributed by Mark Rosenblum

MELROSE – The Mount Hood Nutcracker Challenge, a 3.5 mile cross-country race, presented yet another hilly course (it changes every year) to some of the top Boston area and local runners on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The race was held at the Mount Hood Golf Course, and hosted by the Melrose Running Club. Once again over 200 racers finished the race. Sixteen walkers participated in the shorter non-competitive two mile walk, up considerably from last year. Proceeds from the race benefited Housing Families, a local non-profit serving area residents with several needs, and the Melrose High School XC teams.

This year’s race was blessed with near 50-degree temperatures and a dry course. After their exertion, runners enjoyed a pasta lunch, beer tent, and awards ceremony inside the historic Mount Hood clubhouse where over 90 nutcracker figurines were awarded to age-group and team winners.

It was an exciting race up front, as the three most recent men’s champions and two most recent women’s champions returned to vie for the largest of the nutcrackers. 2019 winner Matthew Baron of Somerville, 31, returned for the first time since then to defeat all challengers, finishing in 18:53, an exceptional 5:23 per mile pace. On the women’s side, Jennifer Pajer of Boston, 28, became a 3x champion, something achieved only by two others in the race’s 17-year history. She finished in 23:42, a 6:46 per mile pace.

Melrose was well represented among the racers: more than 55 area residents finished the XC race and another 11 participated in the walk. Youngest race participant was Brody Nauman, 8, who ran with his father Daniel. The Nauman’s made it a family affair, with mom Kristin and sisters Libby (10) and Katelyn (12) all running the XC race.

Top Melrose Men and Women Performances

Ezra Velazquez 23:35 Reilly Powell 27:25

Anthony Gentile 24:34 Ellen Reece 30:06

Ryan Hunt 25:04 Susan Baranyi 30:20

Melrose Individual Award Winners

Reilly Powell 1st F 19&under

Charlotte Smith2nd F 19&under

Zoe Tubinis 3rd F 19&under

Finn Hayden 3rd M 19&under

Ellen Reece 1st F 40-49

Susan Baranyi 2nd F 40-49

Marianne Feran 2nd F 60-69

Melrose Team Award Winners

Ryan Hunt joined two members of NETT (New England Track and Trail) to take 2nd place in the Male Masters (40+) team division for the second straight year.

Ellen Reece, Clio McClatchey, and Marina Dreyer finished 3rd in the Female Open team division.

Erika Faulkenberry, Meredith Mangan, and Beth Blatchford finished 3rd in the Female Masters (40+) team division.