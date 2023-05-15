The following was submitted by the candidate.

MELROSE — Matt Hartman announced his intention to run for Melrose School Committee this week. Matt is an active civic participant in Melrose and longtime public servant in the Massachusetts State Senate.

Mr. Hartman brings over 10 years of state government service to the race, working for two state senators, both as a Chief of Staff and as a Legal Counsel. He has written labor laws, brought local infrastructure projects like the Green Line Extension into reality, and helped bring hundreds of thousands of dollars to clean invasive species out of the Mystic River. But, it has been school funding and improvement that has often dominated much of Mr. Hartman’s career in the statehouse, with work on 10 state budgets, development of legislation for alternatives to school improvement programs, collaboration with cities and towns to advocate for school building funds, and work on the Student Opportunity Act in 2019.

“My work in the statehouse has prepared me with a deep understanding of school finance and system needs,” said Mr. Hartman. “The needs of Melrose schools are often the same needs of schools across the commonwealth where we grapple with expanding special education demands and costs, decaying school buildings, and dynamic student populations.”

Mr. Hartman was a founding member of the OneMelrose Campaign where his experience and deep knowledge in Chapter 70 state funding and municipal finance contributed to every aspect of the campaign. He met hundreds of neighbors going door-to-door on the campaign who all wanted the best for Melrose schools and the city.

“Four years ago, when we started knocking on doors, it was cold, raining, and hard to imagine how we could reach everyone,” said Mr. Hartman. “But, through teamwork we met our neighbors at their doors, discussed what we were asking for and why, and listened to their concerns. I’m looking forward to making those connections again and continuing the dialogue as an elected member of the School Committee. We can get a lot done here working together.”

Since 2016, Mr. Hartman has sat on the Board for the Community Action Agency of Somerville (CAAS) and is currently the Vice-President. The agency provides high-quality pre-k education to families in classrooms across Somerville and Cambridge through the Head Start program, as well as housing assistance, tax preparation, and community organizing. It manages more than $5M in federal grants, and the agency has more than doubled its scale in the past 5 years, from a $5M budget to more than $11M. This experience has only further prepared Mr. Hartman to serve the Melrose Public Schools.

“CAAS Head Start is an essential program to hundreds of families in Somerville and Cambridge,” said Mr. Hartman. “We have a complex budget, with expanding programs and needs and a great board that oversees its mission. But, it is the families supported by CAAS, the kids who get access to high-quality education, and the talented and dedicated educators and staff that are the heart of the organization, providing life to its complex mission.”

Mr. Hartman will be gearing up for events across Melrose to meet residents of all ages and walks of life. He can also be reached by email at [email protected], or by phone at 508-225-0022. Learn more at https://ElectMattHartman.com.