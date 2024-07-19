MELROSE — Following are some announcements from the staff of the Melrose Public Library.

Special Announcement from the Friends of the Melrose Public Library: Book donations are not only welcome, they are needed. We need to restock before our next book sale at MPL at the Beebe on Sunday, September 8. Please bring your gently used books, DVDs and CDs to the library during open hours and leave them in the designated bin near the circulation desk. No encyclopedias, coloring books or textbooks please. Thank you. Summer Hours-July and August: Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. in the children’s room); Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Summer Reading Program for all ages is in full swing. Read, Renew, Repeat! Visit melrosepubliclibrary.org for further information about all the fun we are planning or stop by to see us at MPL at Beebe School.

Puzzle Swap for All Ages on Friday, July 19 from 3 to 4 p.m. outside the MPL Beebe School (rain or shine): Drop in to take home a puzzle that is new to you. No puzzle donation is required to participate. Open to all ages. Donations will be accepted up until the start of the swap. Guidelines for puzzle donations: Puzzles can be any size but must be in their original box or tin. So that pieces don’t get lost, please put puzzle pieces into a Ziplock bag, inside the puzzle box. All pieces must be accounted for, no puzzles with missing pieces will be accepted. Puzzles must be in great condition and no older than 10 years.

Massachusetts Center for the Book Reading Challenge: Melrose Public Library is participating in the Massachusetts Center for the Book 2024 Reading Challenge. Read twelve books in twelve months, a different challenge each month. The challenge for July is to read a book by an author born outside of the United States. ADULT PROGRAMS Tuesdays, July 23 and 30; and August 6 at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. via Zoom, Summertime Yoga with Michelle: Please join us as Michelle Heron leads a four week online yoga series where participants will explore the practice of yoga from the comfort of one’s own home. Renew your spirit with a gentle yoga flow combined with restorative poses, focused breathing and mindful meditation to soften into summer. A yoga mat/towel or blanket, blocks, extra pad for knee cushioning, bolster(s) and/or pillow(s) are great support props to have nearby. Cameras can be on or off, options are given using invitational language and props are encouraged. Classes are free and open to all to join, however, separate registration is required for each session. Online registration opens one week prior to class.

Wednesday, July 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. online, VIRTUAL Mass Audubon Virtual Series: Finding Atlantic Puffins: Few birds are as recognizable as the Atlantic Puffin. A black and white seabird with a colorful bill, puffins are exciting animals to learn about and, if you’re lucky enough, see along the north Atlantic coastline. Most New Englanders can enjoy seeing puffins in person by taking a day trip if you know where to go and when. Learn about their interesting lives from ‘puffling’ to adult, where they breed, what they eat, climate impacts, look-alike birds and where to go to see them. Led by Scott Santino, the Education Manager and Teacher Naturalist at the Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield where he has been leading nature education programs for Mass Audubon since 1999. Sponsored by the Tewksbury Friends of the Library and a collaboration of libraries. Please register online.

Thursday, August 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. online, VIRTUAL Art History Webinars: The Quiet and Wonderful World of Vermeer: Johannes Vermeer, who created the iconic painting “The Girl with the Pearl Earring” is considered a world renowned Dutch Master of the 17th century. That painting is one of only 37 works of his that scholars believe survive today. For the first time ever, 28 of those 37 were exhibited in 2023 at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. In this lecture, study his quiet, luminous interiors that seem to capture the daily life of ordinary people in his hometown of Delft. Learn the latest insights into this beloved but enigmatic artist. Led by art historian Mary Woodward, a guide at several Historic New England properties. She previously served as Public Programs Coordinator and Educator at the Concord Museum. Sponsored by the Tewksbury Friends of the Library, Corning Community Impact & Investment and a collaboration of libraries. Please register online.

Wednesday, August 7, 7-8:45 p.m. in person at the Milano Center, 201 W. Foster St., History Book Club: Join a lively discussion group focused on history. Members are asked to read a book or article on the monthly topic and be prepared to tell the group about it or just listen and learn. New members are welcome to join and experience history from many points of view on one topic. This month’s topic is The 1920s. Americans refer to this decade as the Roaring Twenties or Jazz Age, while Europeans call it the Golden Twenties or Années folles (French for ‘crazy years’), whatever you wish to call it, it was a lively time period. Choose a non-fiction book or article focusing on an aspect of your choice an event, a movement, a person; anything goes as long as it is set within the context of the 1920’s. Please register online or with a library staff member if you plan on attending. Please check in at the front desk when you arrive; doors will be locked by 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 13, 10:30 a.m. in person at the Milano Center, Tuesday Morning Book Club: Join us for a lively discussion of Barbara Kingsolver’s Demon Copperhead. Physical copies are available at the Melrose Public Library. Limited e-book and e-audio books may be available through Libby by Overdrive. Unlimited e-book and e-audio books are also available to Melrose residents through the Hoopla platform. Please be sure to register online for the meeting using the Library Event Calendar so the library can accommodate all those planning to participate.

Wednesday, August 14, 7-8 p.m. online via Zoom, VIRTUAL Farm Fresh Tacos, Cooking with Chef Kelcy: Join us virtually when Chef Kelcy will present “Farm Fresh Tacos”. Discover how to transform the season’s bounty into delicious, inspired tacos that are perfect for Taco Tuesday or any day of the week. Learn easy, creative ways to use fresh, local ingredients to elevate your taco game and delight your taste buds. Vegetarian and omnivore options will be shared. Recipes will be shared prior to the event so feel free to cook along or make on a different day. Chef Kelcy is a Lowell-based Chef and Educator with a focus on eating with the seasons and supporting her local community through private cooking classes and dinner parties. She is also the Farm Chef at Wright-Locke Farm in Winchester where she runs a variety of educational programming for people of all ages and creates delicious farm-to-table food experiences. This program is generously sponsored by The Friends of the Melrose Public Library. To obtain the Zoom link, please register online.

Thursday, August 15, 7-8:30 p.m. in person at the Milano Center, Beach Blanket Book Club for Adults: Come and discuss the books that you have read so far this summer. There will be prizes, refreshments and good conversation. Please register online so we can anticipate the number of attendees. Can’t attend in-person? Check out the virtual meeting on Thursday, August 29 on Zoom.

TEEN PROGRAMS

Tuesday, July 23, 4-5:30 p.m. at the Beebe Playground, Dirt Cup Terrarium Challenge (ages 11-18): Do you think you have what it takes to decorate the most impressive edible dirt cup terrarium? Test your skill and bring home your tasty creations. Please register online.

Tuesday, July 30, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Beebe Playground, Board Games and Brownies (ages 11-18): Prove you are the board game champion. Defeat your friends in a riveting board game while feasting on sugary goodness. Please register online.

Wednesday, August 7, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Beebe Playground, 263 W. Foster St., Teen and Tween Advisory Group (ages 11-18): Join Teen Services Librarian, Amanda, on the first Wednesday of the month to share your thoughts about teen and tween events, books, displays and more at the Melrose Public Library Teen and Tween Advisory Group. Snacks will be served. Please register online.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Join the Children’s Department for an exciting summer as you Read, Renew, Repeat! Kids entering pre-kindergarten through 5th grade are invited to join us for the 2024 Summer Reading Program featuring programs for kids of all ages focused around our theme of conservation and restoration. Summer Reading runs until Friday, August 16.

Monday, July 22, 2-2:40 p.m. at the Beebe Playground Greenspace (behind fenced-in area weather permitting), Book Buddies (ages 4-7): Join the staff of the Children’s Department for a story time program for older kids this summer as we Read, Renew, Repeat. This program will feature books, activities and songs that will engage and entertain families. Each program will feature something new to learn and explore. This program will feature longer books and activities. It is recommended for kids ages 4-7 and their caregivers. Space is limited and registration is required for all participants. Please register for all who will attend (i.e. register for 3 people if a child and two adults will attend). Please register online. Bring your own blanket or towel to sit on.

Tuesday, July 23, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Beebe Playground Greenspace (behind fenced-in area weather permitting), Sing Along Stories (ages 0-4): Join the staff of the Children’s Department for songs and stories this summer as we Read, Renew, Repeat. This program will feature songs and movements that will get little ones wiggling, bouncing and grooving to the beat. With an early literacy focus, kids and their caregivers will meet new friends, learn new songs, and discover new books. Recommended for babies, toddlers and preschoolers with their caregivers. Socialize and play together after the program. Register for only one program each week. This program happens twice each week to offer more spaces for families to join. Space is limited and registration is required for all participants. Please register for all who will attend (i.e. register for 3 people if a child and two adults will attend). Bring your own blanket or towel to sit on.

Wednesday, July 24, 3-4 p.m. at the Beebe Playground Hardtop (next to fenced lot weather permitting), Creative Kids (ages 8-10): Join the staff of the Children’s Department for an afternoon workshop of creative fun this summer as we Read, Renew, Repeat. Explore new outlets for your creative talents and learn something fun while meeting new friends. This program is for kids ages 8-10. Space is limited and registration is required for all participants. Register separately for each child attending. Caregivers must remain in the vicinity. Meet library staff outside the old main entrance of Beebe School.

Wednesday, July 24, 5-5:45 p.m. at the Beebe Estate Lawn, 235 West Foster St., Rockabye Beats Concert: Join the Children’s Department and Rockabye Beats for an outdoor summer concert. This family friendly concert will feature songs, dancing and fun as we Read, Renew, Repeat this summer. All ages will enjoy this night of music and entertainment. This program is recommended for kids and families. Bring a blanket and your dancing shoes for a night of family fun. Please register once for each family group attending. This concert will be outside, weather permitting with an indoor rain location in case of bad weather.

Thursday, July 25, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Beebe Playground Greenspace (behind fenced-in area weather permitting), Sing Along Stories (ages 0-4): Join the staff of the Children’s Department for songs and stories this summer as we Read, Renew, Repeat. This program will feature songs and movements that will get little ones wiggling, bouncing and grooving to the beat. With an early literacy focus, kids and their caregivers will meet new friends, learn new songs and discover new books. Recommended for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers with their caregivers. Socialize and play together after the program. Register for only one program each week. This program happens twice each week to offer more spaces for families to join. Space is limited and registration is required for all participants. Please register for all who will attend (i.e. register for 3 people if a child and two adults will attend). Bring your own blanket or towel to sit on.

Wednesday, July 31, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Beebe Playground Hardtop (next to fenced lot) Family Challenge Night (ages 5-10): Join the staff of the Children’s Department for a night of summer fun family-style as we Read, Renew, Repeat. In the style of a popular game show, families will compete in trivia challenges that test their communication, creativity and skill in different ways. This program is recommended for kids ages 5-10 and their family groups. Space is limited and registration is required. Please register once for each family group attending. Program will take place in the playground area, weather permitting. Please register online.