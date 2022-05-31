PICTURED HERE IS the Superintendent, SRO Applegate, Kathy Tarpey, Nancy Naslas, Michael McLaughlin and Mayor Paul Brodeur.

MELROSE – The Melrose School Committee celebrated five Melrose Public School educators and staff members poised to retire at the end of the school year during a reception on May 24 at 6:30 p.m. During the reception, the Committee recognized Science Teacher Nancy Naslas, School Resource Officer James Applegate, Educator Michael McLaughlin, Teacher Kathy Tarpey and Teacher Gail Barry.

“This particular group of retiring educators and staff members have played a major role in the success and development of our students,” said Mayor Paul Brodeur. “Collectively, they have provided our children with a support system, a safe place to learn, and set and work toward goals. On behalf of the entire School Committee, we are grateful and thankful for their impactful careers supporting our students and families within the Melrose Public School System.”

Science Teacher Nancy Naslas, of Melrose, came to Melrose Public Schools in 2004 after working as a geologist. She began her career at the Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle school (MVMMS), and then transitioned to the High School. She has taught every class in the Science Department – Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Environmental Science, Forensics, and Astronomy.

Resource Officer James Applegate, of Melrose, is currently as Melrose High School’s (MHS) longest serving Melrose Police Officer in the City. Officer Applegate came to MHS in 2012 and has served as a calming presence and positive influence both within the building and community. He has also been instrumental in the creation and facilitation of the Junior Police Academy in Melrose.

Michael McLaughlin spent 33 years in various roles within the Melrose Public School system, including positions such as department chair and district technology coordinator. At the MVMMS, he served as a Technology Education and Wood Shop teacher and served as the interim assistant principal for school year. McLaughlin is known around the schools to be generous with his time in a volunteer capacity.

Kathy Tarpey, of Melrose, spent her 35-year career in education serving the students and families of Melrose at the Winthrop, Horace Mann and Lincoln Schools. Before settling into her favorite position as a Kindergarten teacher, Kathy taught third grade for ten years and one year teaching first grade. In addition to her dedication to the students and families of Melrose Public Schools, Kathy has been an active member of various committees and community groups.

Gail Barry dedicated many years to educating elementary students of Melrose. While teaching was Barry’s second career, it was her calling. Barry viewed every student as an individual and believed every student could achieve and reach their full potential. She set a bar high for all students and did her very best to help them reach their goals.