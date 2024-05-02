By ELLEN PUTNAM

MELROSE — The Melrose Tree Project, a new inter-generational organization spearheaded by James Horne, is kicking off this spring with an all-ages hunt for the tallest and widest trees in Melrose.

Horne was inspired to start the group after the loss of a huge poplar tree – possibly the largest in Melrose at the time – that used to stand by Lewis Monk Field near Ell Pond. He explains that he looked at his children and asked himself: “What is the best gift I could give my children? Ten more gifts under the Christmas tree? Or a planet that’s sustainable?” But environmental action can often feel abstract and distant; Horne wanted to form a group that could make an impact right here, in our own city. And so the Melrose Tree Project was born.

The group involves a variety of community members, including several high school students who have chosen to focus on aspects of the Tree Project for their senior projects.

Isabel Vogel, who graduated from Melrose High School in 2023, worked over the summer to design a memorial for the poplar tree at the Lewis Monk Field.

Local architect J. Bradley then took this design further and created a plan for a public sculpture that would incorporate a cross-section of one of the poplar tree’s limbs while simulating the experience of standing underneath a large tree.

The Melrose Tree Project intends to work with the Parks Department over the next few years to bring this sculpture to life.

Other group members have worked on creating a 3-mile walking tour of Melrose that highlights some of the major trees in Melrose. These trees will be labeled with wooden tags that give some information about the tree as well as a QR code that links to more information.

The upcoming tree hunt, Horne explains, was inspired by his discovery of a dawn redwood tree – a tree species that was once believed to be extinct – on the Melrose Common. He hopes that, by encouraging Melrose residents of all ages to get outside and look at our city’s trees, the Melrose Tree Project can raise awareness of deforestation as something that isn’t just happening far away, but is taking place here and now, in our own city.

The tree hunt will run from May 18 to June 1, and includes categories for different age groups and types of trees. Some age groups will be encouraged to look for the tallest tree, while others are asked to look for the widest.

Horne explains that, although it might sound difficult to figure out the height or diameter of a large tree, all participants need is a tape measure and a level (or a phone app!).

Participants will submit the location and measurements of the trees they think are the tallest and widest, and volunteer BSA scouts will use their own tools to confirm those measurements.

The winners in each category will receive awards from Mayor Jen Grigoraitis at a ceremony held on June 8 beneath the dawn redwood tree on the Melrose Common.

While many residents may take our city’s trees for granted, Horne and the other members of the Melrose Tree Project hope that their work will encourage more people to value the diversity and health of our city’s tree canopy, and work to protect it for future generations to enjoy.

To participate in the Big Tree Hunt from May 18th to June 1st, follow this link for more details (https://melrosetreeproject.org/big-tree-hunt/).