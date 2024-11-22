BOSTON—On a recent late October afternoon, a large group of advocates rode their way in unison from Stoneham to Melrose to Malden. These cyclists swapped the trick-or-treating for a fun, accessible ride along the newly completed portions of the Mystic Highlands Greenway. The Greenway is a 10 mile on-street bike path that seeks to connect Lake Quannapowitt to nearby suburbs including Stoneham, Melrose, and Malden.

The event, titled “Bikes Aren’t Spooky” was intended to be a seasonal way to acquaint community members with the new path and to dispel myths about the challenges of on-road cycling. The Mystic Highlands Greenway Coalition stopped by the Ride Cafe in downtown Melrose for an en route ribbon cutting to celebrate the progress on the project so far and to recognize the positive impact that community trails have on small and local businesses.

As of this fall, the Mystic Highlands Greenway is 50% complete, with the route clearly marked by fresh signs to indicate how to follow the low-stress and on-street route. The signs, community engagement, and mapping work were paid for through a $37,000 MassTrails grant awarded in 2023. Currently, the Stoneham and Melrose portions have been routed and feature easy to follow signs, with additional community review and implementation expected in Malden and Wakefield shortly.

“I’m thrilled to see the incredible progress we’ve had in creating the Mystic Highlands Greenway,” said State Senator Jason Lewis. “The greenway provides a safer way to connect cyclists between a number of already-established trails throughout the area. Since 2019, I’ve been proud to work with this group of local planners and advocates to create a cohesive and safe route for walking and biking.”

“Thanks to state-local partnerships like the Mystic Highlands Greenway, we can make our roadways and travel routes safer and clearer for all users,” said Melrose Mayor Jen Grigoraitis. “Thank you to MassTrails, our state officials, and our neighbor communities for collaborating on this impactful work.”

“Bike to the Sea was delighted to serve as the technical lead for this MassTrails grant-funded effort,” said Jonah Chiarenza, executive director of Bike to the Sea. “The Mystic Highlands Greenway project is a great example of how municipal, regional, and state agencies can successfully collaborate to help advance the B2C mission of connecting communities to the Northern Strand Trail, and beyond!”

“MAPC is pleased to be part of this collaborative team providing safe bicycle and pedestrian access through these four communities along the Greenway through better connecting our neighborhoods and serving our local businesses,” said David Loutzenheiser, senior transportation planner at the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC).

Originally proposed by MAPC as a part of the LandLine network of on-street paths and rail trails, the Mystic Highlands Greenway provides a low-stress option for bikers and walkers to navigate densely populated areas in Melrose, Stoneham, Malden, and Wakefield. Additional details, including the exact location of the route can be found at https://biketothesea.org/mhg/