MELROSE — The City of Melrose Public Works Department (DPW) will begin the Fall Street Sweeping Program on Monday, October 31, 2022. Each Ward and Precinct will be swept in the order reflected in the schedule below. Please make every effort to have vehicles removed from the roadway on scheduled days to ensure proper sweeping of your street. The DPW appreciates your cooperation during our sweeping efforts.

The below schedule is subject to weather and will be updated as needed:

Main roads: October 31 – November 4

Ward 4, Precinct 1: November 7

Ward 6, Precinct 1: November 8

Ward 5, Precinct 1: November 9

Ward 5, Precinct 2: November 10

Ward 3, Precinct 2: November 14

Ward 3, Precinct 1: November 15

Ward 1, Precinct 1: November 16

Ward 1, Precinct 2: November 17

Ward 2, Precinct 1: November 18

Ward 2, Precinct 2: November 21

Ward 4, Precinct 2: November 22

Ward 6, Precinct 2: November 23

Ward 7, Precinct 2: November 28

Ward 7, Precinct 1: November 29

Parking lots: November 30 and December 1

Main roads: December 2 and December 5 – 8

Thank you for helping to keep Melrose clean!