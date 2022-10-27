MELROSE — The Melrose Chamber of Commerce’s annual Trick or Treat at Melrose Businesses will be held on Monday, October 31, from 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Children in Grades 3 and younger are invited to dress in costume and trick or treat at this annual community event. An adult should accompany all children.

“Trick or Treat at Melrose Businesses is a fun way to give back to our hometown, and we are eager to again sponsor such a great event,” says Bob Bell, Partner with Bell & Izzi. “Bell & Izzi supports many youth programs in Melrose and the Chamber’s Trick or Treat at Melrose Businesses is a wonderful event for some of our youngest residents,” added Lou Izzi, Partner with Bell & Izzi.

For the safety of all event participants, the following streets will be closed to vehicles during the event:

Main Street from Upham Street to Grove Street

Essex Street from Main Street to Myrtle Street

Trick or Treaters are free to start at any of the participating businesses, which will display orange pumpkin posters in their windows to symbolize their participation. A list of all participating businesses and their locations will be posted on the Chamber’s website, www.melrosechamber.org, by Friday, October 28.

“MMTV is proud to once again sponsor this annual Chamber event and it’s great to see the business community warmly welcome children and families,” said Pat Doyle, General Manager of MMTV.

“This Chamber event is just one example of how the business community in Melrose and several of our civic organizations take time out of their workday to give back. Our local business owners, their staff, and many civic leaders will work together to greet young children and their families on October 31,” said Stephanie Nelson, Executive Director of the Melrose Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses and organizations interested in participating should contact the Chamber at 781-665-3033 or [email protected]. Please note this is a rain or shine event. For more information on Trick or Treat at Melrose Businesses, visit www.melrosechamber.org or call the Chamber Office at 781-665-3033.