A selfless and generous man, went above and beyond for everyone

MELROSE — Anthony J. Carrillo, of Melrose, formerly of East Boston, passed away on June 9, 2022. He was only 71 years of age.

Tony “Chan” loved gambling, golfing, casinos and managing his grandsons poker career. He was the most selfless, generous person to the people he loved most in his life and he went above and beyond to do anything for them. You would find him at Melrose Diner most mornings and at Grimsby‘s most evenings. He loved spending time at home watching Shark Tank and Chicago PD with his dog Lexi sitting on his lap whom he adored. He was predeceased by his English Bulldog Jordan, who was his constant companion and he fondly remembered and mentioned every day.

Tony was the loving father of Gina M. Cristallini and Christopher R. Carrillo, both of Melrose. Devoted son of the late Salvatore and Clara (Amodeo) Carrillo. Grandfather of Antonio and Michela Cristallini and Christopher Jr. and Nicholas and Daniel Carrillo. Great grandfather of Gio, Angello and Lorenzo. Brother of Rudy Carrillo, Ronnie Carrillo, Robbie Carrillo, Kim Carrillo and the late Johnny Carrillo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 4 – 8 p.m. Family and friends were invited at the funeral home on Wednesday morning, June 15 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St. Melrose, at 10 a.m. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.